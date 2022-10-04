Man accused of beating Gun Barrel officer with bodycam

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A man initially suspected of attempting to break into hotel rooms was arrested after he allegedly beat a police officer with his own body camera.

Gun Barrel Police Chief Andy Williams said Jacob Brian Williams was arrested Saturday afternoon after officers responded to America’s Best Inn & Suites on Heritage Parkway around 2:24 p.m. Upon arrival, officers said they made contact with Jacob Williams near the rear of the hotel. Chief Williams’ report claims Jacob Williams was “under the influence of multiple drugs” and allegedly assaulted two police officers and two firefighters, inflicting “moderate injuries.” Chief Williams said one officer required staples in their head after Jacob Williams ripped off the officer’s bodycam and beat them with it.

Jacob Williams was charged with four counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.