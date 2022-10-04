Longview police looking for missing 65 year old last seen Monday night
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police Department has asked the public to be on the lookout for a missing man.
Donald Wayne Bandy, 65, has been missing since Monday at around 6:19 p.m., police say. Bandy is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs about 145 pounds. He has short gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown cowboy hat, a red shirt, and blue jeans.
His last known location was in the area of N. Eastman Road and George Richey, and was in a black Cadillac SUV.
If you know where Bandy might be, please call the police immediately at 903-237-1199.
