Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Longview police looking for missing 65 year old last seen Monday night

If you know where Donald Wayne Bandy might be, please call the police immediately at...
If you know where Donald Wayne Bandy might be, please call the police immediately at 903-237-1199.(Longview police on Facebook)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police Department has asked the public to be on the lookout for a missing man.

If you know where Donald Wayne Bandy might be, please call the police immediately at...
If you know where Donald Wayne Bandy might be, please call the police immediately at 903-237-1199.(Longview police on Facebook)

Donald Wayne Bandy, 65, has been missing since Monday at around 6:19 p.m., police say. Bandy is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs about 145 pounds. He has short gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown cowboy hat, a red shirt, and blue jeans.

His last known location was in the area of N. Eastman Road and George Richey, and was in a black Cadillac SUV.

If you know where Donald Wayne Bandy might be, please call the police immediately at...
If you know where Donald Wayne Bandy might be, please call the police immediately at 903-237-1199.(Longview police on Facebook)

If you know where Bandy might be, please call the police immediately at 903-237-1199.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandy Christine Jaco, 31, Gary Duane Phillips, 30
Tyler parents arrested after toddler tests positive for meth, shows signs of neglect
Skylan’s birth certificate lists him as a U.S. citizen with a place of birth as “in the air.”
Mom gives birth to son mid-flight on American Airlines plane
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Jacob Patrick Chrones, 34, and his wife, Adeline Esmerelda Aparicio-Rodriguez, 35
Missing couple’s son and his wife charged with murder
Agencies at scene of early Sunday morning multi-vehicle wreck in Smith County.
One killed in early morning crash in Smith County

Latest News

Police Lights
Man accused of beating Gun Barrel officer with bodycam
Longview police are responding...
Alleged threat at Pine Tree High School leads to student’s arrest
Jackson had a decorated professional playing career, she was drafted fifth overall and played...
Wiley College head women’s basketball coach, legendary Lady Longhorn, dies of cancer at 37
Wiley College head women’s basketball coach, legendary Lady Longhorn, dies of cancer at 37
Wiley College head women’s basketball coach, legendary Lady Longhorn, dies of cancer at 37