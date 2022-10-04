Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

IMAGES: Inside Europe’s finest example of Baroque architecture

On Thursday, a tour of the Lower Silesia region around Jelenia Góra included a tour of one of...
On Thursday, a tour of the Lower Silesia region around Jelenia Góra included a tour of one of the most significant Catholic churches in southwest Poland, the Basilica of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Krzeszów.(Source: Lane Luckie/KLTV)
By Lane Luckie
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWER SILESIA, Poland (KLTV/KTRE) - The Basilica of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Krzeszów, located outside Jelenia Góra in southwest Poland, is considered to be one of the greatest examples of Baroque architecture in Europe.

Constructed between 1728 and 1735, its its ornate paintings and sculptures illustrate scriptural scenes, a common practice before literacy was widespread.

Also inside, the icon of Our Lady of Graces is said to be a hundred years older than the revered Black Madonna of Częstochowa.

Caption

KLTV & KTRE anchor Lane Luckie is traveling with a delegation from the City of Tyler to its sister city in Poland to get a closer look at ties between the two communities and the impact of citizen diplomacy. Click here for more coverage.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandy Christine Jaco, 31, Gary Duane Phillips, 30
Tyler parents arrested after toddler tests positive for meth, shows signs of neglect
Jacob Patrick Chrones, 34, and his wife, Adeline Esmerelda Aparicio-Rodriguez, 35
Missing couple’s son and his wife charged with murder
Agencies at scene of early Sunday morning multi-vehicle wreck in Smith County.
One killed in early morning crash in Smith County
Skylan’s birth certificate lists him as a U.S. citizen with a place of birth as “in the air.”
Mom gives birth to son mid-flight on American Airlines plane
Taylor Parker at trial on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Jury reaches verdict in Taylor Parker murder trial

Latest News

The Basilica of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Krzeszów, located outside Jelenia...
IMAGES: Inside Europe’s finest example of Baroque architecture
Tyler’s Municipal Rose Garden, the largest in America, is making its mark in a city more than...
Small rose garden in Poland promotes Tyler as ‘Rose Capital of America’
Professor Ilona Biernacka, of Karkonosze College in Poland, visits the KLTV newsroom while...
Professor from Poland lectures at Tyler Junior College through international exchange
"Voting is always important for your president, but voting locally is what we’re trying to get...
WebXtra: Call for Action East Texas holds voter awareness event