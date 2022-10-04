Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
More burn bans and no rain in this forecast...
It has been nearly a month since we have seen measurable rainfall in Tyler/Longview. Over a month for Lufkin.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... 4 more counties have been added to the burn ban list here in East Texas. Nacogdoches, Rusk, Trinity, and Angelina counties. Angelina and Trinity were added shortly after the video recording was published. Very quiet weather conditions to persist across East Texas for the next week or so. Skies will range from Clear/Sunny to partly cloudy. No rain is expected even though 2 weak cold fronts are expected...one late on Thursday and the next late on Friday. Neither front is very strong, but it will likely keep morning low temperatures in the very mild/cool range and high temperatures in the mild to warm range. Nothing too warm, except Thursday afternoon’s high temperature will likely climb just above the 90-degree mark. Wind speeds expected to be below 10 mph for the most part. The last time we saw measurable rainfall in any of the 3 major cities: Tyler, Longview, Lufkin was September 7th for Tyler/Longview, and September 3rd for Lufkin. We need rain!!! Have a nice Tuesday, East Texas and pray for rain.

