Bullard Fire Department does fire safety demonstrations for students

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - When it comes to learning about certain things in the classroom-- sometimes hands-on learning is more effective.

That’s why this morning-- the Bullard Fire Department demonstrated fire safety for the first and second graders at Bullard ISD.

The firefighters showed students the functions and capabilities of the fire engine-- and even let them get up close to the fire truck.

They also used a blow up house to simulate a fire with smoke. That was used to teach the kids about smoke alarms-- the stop, drop and roll technique-- and how to exit a house in the case of a fire.

“Just through educating the public, especially kids, we’ve reduced the number of emergencies and fires substantially since the fire service bagan that as a whole,” says Bullard fire chief, Mason King.

Fire chief King says they want kids to stay safe, and know what to expect in an emergency situation, which helps them rescue them more efficiently.

