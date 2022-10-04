Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Authorities arrest Tyler man accused of soliciting photos from child

Cedric Devon Taylor
Cedric Devon Taylor(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man accused of soliciting photos from an 11-year-old girl has been arrested.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office put out a request for the public’s help last week in tracking down Cedric Devon Taylor, 38, of Tyler. Taylor has since been located and brought into police custody.

According to Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor saw KLTV 7′s report on television that authorities were looking for him before turning himself in to the Longview Police Department. Taylor was then extradited to Smith County where he was formally arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of online solicitation of a minor under 14 with a $250,000 bond.

Previous reporting:

Authorities search for Tyler man accused of soliciting photos from child

