Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Alleged threat at Pine Tree High School leads to student’s arrest

Longview police are responding...
Longview police are responding...(Source: KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have arrested a student accused of making violent threats against Pine Tree High School.

According to a report by the Longview Police Department, on Monday at 1:25 p.m., a Longview Police School Resource Officer responded to the Pine Tree campus in reference to a school threat that occurred. The preliminary investigation indicated the student had made threats of violence toward the campus.

A local judge authorized the directive to apprehend on a charge of “exhibition, use or threat of exhibition or use of firearms.” The suspected student was apprehended off school grounds without incident and transported to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandy Christine Jaco, 31, Gary Duane Phillips, 30
Tyler parents arrested after toddler tests positive for meth, shows signs of neglect
Skylan’s birth certificate lists him as a U.S. citizen with a place of birth as “in the air.”
Mom gives birth to son mid-flight on American Airlines plane
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Jacob Patrick Chrones, 34, and his wife, Adeline Esmerelda Aparicio-Rodriguez, 35
Missing couple’s son and his wife charged with murder
Agencies at scene of early Sunday morning multi-vehicle wreck in Smith County.
One killed in early morning crash in Smith County

Latest News

If you know where Donald Wayne Bandy might be, please call the police immediately at...
Longview police looking for missing 65 year old last seen Monday night
Police Lights
Man accused of beating Gun Barrel officer with bodycam
Jackson had a decorated professional playing career, she was drafted fifth overall and played...
Wiley College head women’s basketball coach, legendary Lady Longhorn, dies of cancer at 37
Wiley College head women’s basketball coach, legendary Lady Longhorn, dies of cancer at 37
Wiley College head women’s basketball coach, legendary Lady Longhorn, dies of cancer at 37