Alleged threat at Pine Tree High School leads to student’s arrest

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have arrested a student accused of making violent threats against Pine Tree High School.

According to a report by the Longview Police Department, on Monday at 1:25 p.m., a Longview Police School Resource Officer responded to the Pine Tree campus in reference to a school threat that occurred. The preliminary investigation indicated the student had made threats of violence toward the campus.

A local judge authorized the directive to apprehend on a charge of “exhibition, use or threat of exhibition or use of firearms.” The suspected student was apprehended off school grounds without incident and transported to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center.

