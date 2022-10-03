Tyler parents arrested after toddler tests for meth

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Child Protective Services found a 3-year-old tested positive for methamphetamine in a home where drugs were being “used and sold in the presence of the child,” according to an arrest affidavit.

The parents Brandy Christine Jaco, 31, and Gary Duane Phillips, 30, both of Tyler, have been charged with abandon or endangering a child, a state jail felony and arrested Sept. 27. Jaco’s bond is set at $200,000 and Phillips bond is $300,000, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KLTV on Monday.

The child was found “dirty and only wearing underwear” when Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report that Jaco and Phillips were yelling at each other outside the Matise St. residence on June 9, according to the affidavit.

While at the home deputies found the child was listed on the Child Safety Check Alert List (CSCAL) and alerted CPS. A CPS investigator visited the same day and Phillips told her Jaco and the child were not at home, according to the affidavit.

The child was removed from the home Sept. 6 and CPS noted that she was dirty, in dirty clothes with matted hair, and “described as having a strong odor.” She was not wearing underwear and there was fecal matter in her shorts that were on backwards. She also had a fake tattoo of roses and skulls that “almost covered the entirety of her back,” according to the affidavit.

Results from the child’s drug test taken on Sept. 7 showed positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine, and marijuana, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit said family members “voiced concerns for the safety” of the child and a family member informed CPS that Jaco “hides in the house when CPS attempts contact.” Jaco stated “she and Phillips evaded CPS because she doesn’t like them and she knew a lot of people that didn’t get their kids back,” according to the affidavit.

