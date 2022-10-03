Tex-Mex Chuy’s restaurant coming to Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An Austin-based Tex-Mex chain is planning to open it’s doors in December.

The restaurant will be located at 208 E. Loop 281, across from Longview High School.

Founded in 1982, Chuy’s offers made-from-scratch Tex-Mex recipes in an eclectic atmosphere.

“We’re so excited to be opening in Longview,” said Brandon Hurdle, local owner, and operator for the new Chuy’s. “We’ve received so many requests to open in Longview and are thrilled to share our passion for fresh food and unique flair with this awesome community.”

Chuy’s Longview will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday.

