Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! I sure hope you enjoyed the absolutely lovely day we received today. Skies remained mostly clear and temperatures were quite pleasant in the lower to middle 80s. We’ll cool off quickly again this evening, so expect temperatures to drop down into the middle 60s by 10 PM. Another chilly start tomorrow in the lower 50s for most of East Texas, and thankfully plenty more sunshine to go around as well! Temperatures tomorrow will trend just slightly warmer in the middle 80s across most of the area, and our warming trend does not stop there. Throughout the first half of next week expect temperatures, both in the morning and afternoon, to trend about one to two degrees warmer each day, placing highs around 90 degrees by Thursday. Thankfully we won’t get too toasty before our next cold front begins to sink southward into ETX later Thursday afternoon. Don’t expect too significant of a cooldown, as afternoon highs will only drop into the middle to upper 80s on Friday. Another, slightly stronger cold front will arrive very early on Saturday which will bring our afternoon highs back down to near 80 degrees for the next weekend! Folks, drought conditions are only getting worse across East Texas as skies continue to remain dry. Please use extra caution whenever you do any outdoor burning and continue to monitor for changes to our active burn ban map.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.