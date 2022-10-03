Smith County approves use of ARPA funds for multiple projects

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court on Monday discussed and approved several projects to be paid for with its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

Smith County was allocated more than $45 million in ARPA funds by the federal government, intended as relief funding from the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic downturn.

The Commissioners Court has held workshops to discuss water/sewer projects in rural areas, as well as other needed projects. They have considered benefit-to-cost ratio and their long-term impact to the community.

The court heard a presentation on Monday about a sewer/water project that would help the City of Winona, through a partnership with East Texas Municipal Utility District (ETMUD).

“I was convinced that this was the last water/sewer project that we absolutely needed to get done,” County Judge Nathaniel Moran said. “It will have the biggest impact on a rural community in Smith County.”

The City of Winona has struggled with TCEQ compliance for wastewater discharge for more than 10 years, and has been fined more than $90,000. Its inability to maintain TCEQ wastewater treatment compliance could slow or halt the economic growth and ability to receive funding in the future, according to a presentation by Lane Thompson, of ETMUD.

“It’s a significant issue for Northeast Smith County residents,” Moran said.

The proposed ARPA funding from Smith County would pay to construct a lift station and a force main, close down the city’s old wastewater plant and instead, send its wastewater to be treated at ETMUD’s plant. The cost of the lift station and force main would be $3,677,516.

Benefits would include lower operation and maintenance costs for Winona residents, regionalization of wastewater treatment which would improve the service to citizens of Northern Smith County, improved water quality for the Sabine River Basin, and increase marketability and tax valuation for commercial property in the area.

“The end all, be all is a lift station and force main to our station to pump it,” Thompson said.

The Commissioners Court took no action on the project but all gave their go-ahead to solidify the project by coming up with an interlocal agreement between the County, City of Winona and ETMUD, to be brought back to court for approval.

ARPA funding projects that the Commissioners Court had discussed earlier and approved with interlocal agreements Monday included:

Wright City Water Supply Company’s request for $600,000 for two water filtration systems to bring the water quality in the area up to TCEQ standards and to serve the growing community. It is in the southern portion of Smith County.

Star Mountain Water Supply’s request for $1.263 million for a water well and water plant for expansion in service for new development and/or planned development in the area. It serves the Starrville community in the north eastern portion of the County.

City of Lindale’s request for $897,325, for a lift station, force main, and related improvements for its Business Park on Interstate 20 to open up commercial and residential development in and around that area in north western Smith County.

Allocating $820,000 for the Smith County Purchasing Director to upfit 39 public safety vehicles with required law enforcement equipment, such as lights, bumpers, IT equipment and radios. The vehicles were also purchased with ARPA funds. They are for the Sheriff’s Office, Fire Marshal’s Office and Constables Offices.

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County’s request for $500,000 to be used to help renovate a 9,800-square-foot facility to provide mental health therapy and trauma-informed strategies to affect long-term healing for abused children and their families, caregivers and community partners. Smith County’s ARPA funding will be used specifically to renovate the new facility’s mental health wing used for child therapy.

Allocating $130,000 in ARPA funding for CAMP V, a nonprofit, to construct/renovate a space for the Smith County Veteran Services Office. Smith County has had an employee out at Camp V since it opened, and plans to move the entire office to the facility to make it easier for its veteran customers. Camp V serves as a one-stop resource center for veterans and their families in Tyler.

Allocating $90,000 of ARPA funding to be used by the Smith County IT Department for the purchase of additional software licenses for security control monitoring to enhance the security for the county.

ARPA funding was given to Smith County by the U.S. Department of Treasury as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The funding must be committed by the end of 2024, and expended by the end of 2026.

When awarding ARPA funding, the Commissioners Court considered several factors, including the immediacy of the need of the project, complexity of the project, timing of completion of the project, other potential sources of funding available to pay for the project, current or past regulator violations, sanctions or standing orders, projected growth needs in the areas served, and the number of businesses or households affected by the project.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.