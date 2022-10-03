Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s a nice, cool start with temperatures in the 50s this morning.  Expect sunny skies and a quick warm up into the mid 80s this afternoon.  Winds will be light out of the east and northeast.  Temperatures drop back into the upper 50s tonight, but a warming trend continues this week.  Expect upper 80s each afternoon Tuesday and Wednesday.  By Thursday, afternoon high temperatures will reach the lower 90s.  A weak cold front arrives on Friday with a quick cool off into the weekend, but unfortunately, no rain in sight.

