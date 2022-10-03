Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny/mostly sunny skies to continue today, with high temperatures in the 80s. Northern counties, such as Cass and Morris, may only reach the low 80s. While southern counties, like Houston, may see highs in the upper 80s this afternoon. Tonight, expect clear to mostly clear skies with lows in the 50s. We will continue to gradually warm up high temperatures this week, with a return to the 90s expected by Thursday. The good news? (If you don’t care for the warmth, that is.) A front will move through East Texas Thursday night and take highs back to the mid 80s for Friday.

The cool down will continue into Saturday, as many of us will only see highs in the 70s on Saturday. Unfortunately, this front will not bring us any rain as there is not enough moisture in the atmosphere to work with. The continued dryness and drought in East Texas are leading to Fire Danger to be at High/Very High for parts of the area at times. Counties are starting to issue burn bans, with Anderson and Panola counties doing so this morning, just to name a couple. Please, if you are not under a burn ban, exercise safety and caution when doing any activity that could cause or lead to fire spreading. While the current forecast period is dry, there are some indications we could see rain late next week. We will continue to watch that chance and keep you posted. Have a great Monday.

