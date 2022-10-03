Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Man pronounced dead after struck by train

Valley View PD added that the tracks were shut down for three hours and there were no reported...
Valley View PD added that the tracks were shut down for three hours and there were no reported injuries on the Amtrak.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY VIEW, Texas (KXII) -A man in Valley View is dead after being struck by a train over the weekend.

Valley View Police said the Heartland Flyer Amtrak train was going south alongside I-35 when 65-year-old Cirilo Flores Ramirez, who was crossing the tracks on Krahl Road, became trapped on the tracks between the arms.

Valley View PD added that the tracks were shut down for three hours and there were no reported injuries on the Amtrak.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandy Christine Jaco, 31, Gary Duane Phillips, 30
Tyler parents arrested after toddler tests positive for meth, shows signs of neglect
Skylan’s birth certificate lists him as a U.S. citizen with a place of birth as “in the air.”
Mom gives birth to son mid-flight on American Airlines plane
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Jacob Patrick Chrones, 34, and his wife, Adeline Esmerelda Aparicio-Rodriguez, 35
Missing couple’s son and his wife charged with murder
Agencies at scene of early Sunday morning multi-vehicle wreck in Smith County.
One killed in early morning crash in Smith County

Latest News

Jackson had a decorated professional playing career, she was drafted fifth overall and played...
Wiley College head women’s basketball coach, legendary Lady Longhorn, dies of cancer at 37
Wiley College head women’s basketball coach, legendary Lady Longhorn, dies of cancer at 37
Wiley College head women’s basketball coach, legendary Lady Longhorn, dies of cancer at 37
Police Lights
Man accused of beating Gun Barrel officer with bodycam.
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Jacob Patrick Chrones, 34, and his wife, Adeline Esmerelda Aparicio-Rodriguez, 35
‘Trying to keep her alive’: Affidavit reveals texts from Trinity County couple accused of killing 2