Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Lindale, Kilgore clash in Week 7 Red Zone Game of Week

Top spot in District of Doom on the line.
By Caleb Beames
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) -The top spot in the District of Doom is on the line when the Lindale Eagles host the Kilgore Bulldogs Friday night in the Red Zone Game of the Week.

Both Lindale and Kilgore are 2-0 in the 9-4A DI standings. Kilgore has wins against Palestine, 32-0, and Jacksonville, 56-7. Lindale has wins over Henderson, 44-17, and Athens, 63-21.

Last season the Bulldogs won a wild back and forth game by the final score of 65-58. A win on Friday night would give one team a one-game lead in a very tight playoff race with just four weeks to go in the season after Friday night.

Kickoff from Lindale is set for 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agencies at scene of early Sunday morning multi-vehicle wreck in Smith County.
One killed in early morning crash in Smith County
Two missing people found dead in Trinity County, two suspects in custody, sheriff says
Two missing people found dead in Trinity County, two suspects in custody, sheriff says
Jacob Patrick Chrones, 34, and his wife, Adeline Esmerelda Aparicio-Rodriguez, 35
Missing couple’s son and his wife charged with murder
Never give out banking information over the phone.
Longview police issue warning about scam text message
FILE - An American Airlines flight was evacuated after landing at the Albuquerque airport...
FBI: Jetliner evacuated in Albuquerque after security threat

Latest News

Red Zone Reel Week 6
Week 6 Red Zone Reel
Lindale, Kilgore clash in Week 7 Red Zone Game of Week
Lindale, Kilgore clash in Week 7 Red Zone Game of Week
Red Zone Week 6 scores
Joaquin plays Garrison in Friday game
Joaquin defeats Garrison in Friday game