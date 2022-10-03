Grass fire in Lindale area damages farm equipment

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fire near Lindale that started in a bailer damaged farm equipment and burned several acres.

The grass fire started off of County Road 433 around 1 p.m. when Jane and Larry Kepler we’re bailing a pasture for owners, Howard and Sandra Rowan.

They saw the fire start inside the bailer, which spread to the pasture and then to the woods. Two tractors and a bailer owner by the Keplers caught fire.

According to Rowan, about 10 acres caught fire.

The fire department put out the grass fire and is currently using multiple plows to control the fire in the woods.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.