Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Sunny (Clear) to Mostly Sunny (Mostly Clear) skies through the forecast period. A pair of cold fronts are expected to push through ETX late Thursday and on Friday, bringing cooler afternoons and mornings back to East Texas after a fairly impressive warming trend moves in. By the time we hit Thursday afternoon, high temperatures should reach the 90-degree+ mark, then cool into the lower 80s by Saturday afternoon. Low temperatures rise into the lower to middle 60s Thursday through Saturday, then back into the middle 50s by Sunday and Monday of next week. Unfortunately, No rain is in the forecast through early next week. As of mid-afternoon today, Burn Bans had been posted for Anderson, Cherokee, Houston, Panola, Polk, and Sabine Counties in East Texas. Dry conditions will make it easier for fires to get out of control. Please have a water source available if you can and do burn. Have a wonderful Monday, East Texas.

