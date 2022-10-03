Canton man who purposefully swerved in fatal wreck gets prison sentence

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Judge Chris Martin today sentenced Alfonso Medina to eight years in prison.

Medina was convicted in August of purposefully swerving into an oncoming traffic lane, causing the death of another driver.

District Attorney Tonda Curry confronted Medina while he was on the stand and brought up when he rode in a vehicle as a passenger at 150 miles an hour over the summer and put a video from it on social media. She also questioned him about a confrontation he had with the grandmother of the victim on Facebook Messenger.

“I assure that I have taken your youthful inexperience into account, along with the tragic results of your reckless decision and act,” Martin said.

