Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Canton man who purposefully swerved in fatal wreck gets prison sentence

"I assure that I have taken your youthful inexperience into account, along with the tragic results of your reckless decision and act."
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Judge Chris Martin today sentenced Alfonso Medina to eight years in prison.

Medina was convicted in August of purposefully swerving into an oncoming traffic lane, causing the death of another driver.

District Attorney Tonda Curry confronted Medina while he was on the stand and brought up when he rode in a vehicle as a passenger at 150 miles an hour over the summer and put a video from it on social media. She also questioned him about a confrontation he had with the grandmother of the victim on Facebook Messenger.

“I assure that I have taken your youthful inexperience into account, along with the tragic results of your reckless decision and act,” Martin said.

Previous reporting:

Canton man accused of purposefully swerving in fatal wreck pleads guilty

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agencies at scene of early Sunday morning multi-vehicle wreck in Smith County.
One killed in early morning crash in Smith County
Jacob Patrick Chrones, 34, and his wife, Adeline Esmerelda Aparicio-Rodriguez, 35
Missing couple’s son and his wife charged with murder
Two missing people found dead in Trinity County, two suspects in custody, sheriff says
Two missing people found dead in Trinity County, two suspects in custody, sheriff says
Never give out banking information over the phone.
Longview police issue warning about scam text message
FILE - An American Airlines flight was evacuated after landing at the Albuquerque airport...
FBI: Jetliner evacuated in Albuquerque after security threat

Latest News

Canton man who purposefully swerved in fatal wreck gets prison sentence
Daniel Juarez (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Man reaches plea deal in drunk-driving wreck that killed Tyler driver
Blake Partain
Kennard man gets prison sentence for 2021 intoxicated driving death
Grass fire in Lindale area damages farm equipment