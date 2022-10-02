WebXtra: Call for Action East Texas holds voter awareness event

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Call for Action East Texas is hosting a voter awareness event to raise awareness about issues affecting the East Texas community, human rights and the importance of voting.

They are at the Glass Recreation Center until 2 p.m. with speakers, information on certain issues, and help for people who want to register to vote.

Erin Bailey is the co-founder of Call for Action East Texas and said they’re an activism group.

“It started shortly after we had that big women’s reproductive rights march downtown, right after Roe v. Wade got overturned,” Bailey said.

Speakers talked on different subjects, including women’s rights, Black Lives Matter, legalization of marijuana, and others.

Paul Schroder, who goes by Texas Paul, is a political advocate who spoke at today’s event.

“We’re going to speak on every major issue from abortion, to the LGBTQIA community, to the economy, to the electric grid. We’re going to cover it all,” he said. “I’m here to get people fired up and get people motivated, and get people registered to vote and to stress to people how important it is that you actually do vote. This is not an election that we can sit out anymore.”

Bailey said this is their first organized event, and they plan to have more in the future. As for what she hopes people get from this event, she said “I want them to be more involved, more informed so they know why it’s important. Voting is always important for your president, but voting locally is what we’re trying to get across here today. That’s what makes the change in our town, our community of Texas.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.