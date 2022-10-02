Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Waco PD: Man surrenders following reports of firearm discharge in neighborhood

Scene of police presence
Scene of police presence(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man has surrendered following a discharge firearm situation Saturday evening.

The Waco Police Department responded to the area of North Summer Ave. and 26th Street where a discharge of a firearm was reported.

Upon arrival, police heard more discharged where they proceeded to call people inside a residence out of the home including the supposed shooter of the firearm.

“They didn’t know whether he had run or whether he had come back in the house,” said police.

Police would then surround the home resulting in the SWAT team to be called in as the suspect was hiding in the attic.

The suspect then surrendered to police after they talked to him to come down.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Never give out banking information over the phone.
Longview police issue warning about scam text message
Two missing people found dead in Trinity County, two suspects in custody, sheriff says
Two missing people found dead in Trinity County, two suspects in custody, sheriff says
Longview ISD student detained for terroristic threat
Tyler and Charley Pride.
Son of country singer Charley Pride says agreement has been reached in will dispute
9-year-old dies after crash on Highway 243 in Van Zandt County

Latest News

Namesake of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital, current chaplain share common connection to Poland
Sister Malgorzata Majszczyk, or Sister “Margo” as she’s known, also grew up in Poland. She came...
Namesake of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital, current chaplain share common connection to Poland
Agencies at scene of early Sunday morning multi-vehicle wreck in Smith County.
Agencies respond to early morning crash in Smith County
On Saturday, the Tyler Sister Cities delegation marched through the streets of Jelenia Góra,...
Tyler Sister Cities delegation incorporates barbecue, dancing into citizen diplomacy in Poland
Tyler Sister Cities delegation incorporates barbecue, dancing into citizen diplomacy in Poland
Tyler Sister Cities delegation incorporates barbecue, dancing into citizen diplomacy in Poland