Rusk County crews respond to multiple fires

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County fire departments have responded to several fires throughout the county today according to an Office of Emergency Management post on social media.

Church Hill VFD is currently on scene off CR 262 at an approximate five acre quick-moving fire through timber cut off.

There is a lot of smoke east of Henderson, but the fire is mostly contained. Texas A&M Forest Service has resources responding and the Rusk County OEM drone pilot is surveying the scene for spot fires.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.