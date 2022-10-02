Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Ruptured oil pipeline belonging to Texas company approved for repairs

Workers in protective suits clean the contaminated beach at Newport Beach, Calif., on Oct. 6,...
Workers in protective suits clean the contaminated beach at Newport Beach, Calif., on Oct. 6, 2021, following a pipeline rupture that spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude oil off the Southern California coast.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A federal agency has given a Texas oil company approval to repair a pipeline that ruptured a year ago and spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude off the Southern California coast.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers granted the approval Friday to Amplify Energy Corp. The Houston company pleaded no contest to federal charges last month of negligently discharging oil.

The spill in October 2021 closed miles of beaches and shuttered fisheries for months.

Environmentalists who want the operation off Huntington Beach shut down criticized the permit and called for quickly phasing out offshore oil drilling.

FILE - This still image from video taken Oct. 4, 2021, and provided by the U.S. Coast Guard...
FILE - This still image from video taken Oct. 4, 2021, and provided by the U.S. Coast Guard shows an underwater pipeline that spilled tens of thousands of gallons of oil off the coast of Orange County, Calif.(U.S. Coast Guard via AP, File)

