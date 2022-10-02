Missing couple’s son and his wife charged with murder

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - According to Sheriff Woody Wallace, two people have been charged with the murder of a missing couple found dead in Trinity County: the missing woman’s son and his wife.

On Friday, Sheriff Wallace and Chief Carroll arrested Jacob Patrick Chrones, 34, and his wife, Adeline Esmerelda Aparicio-Rodriguez, 35. A post from Sheriff Wallace states Chrones is the son of Karen Waters.

Both subjects are being charged with the murder of Clayton and Karen Waters, as well as tampering with physical evidence.

The judge set a $1.5 million bond for the murder charge and $50K bond for tampering with physical evidence, for each subject.

