Marshall man arrested after allegedly confronting deputies with machete

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On Friday at 09:10 p.m., Harrison County deputies were dispatched to P.R. 1329, near the “Crossroads Community,” regarding a disturbance involving an individual armed with a machete according to a social media post from the sheriff’s office.

The post states upon arrival deputies learned that Bryon Nelson, 46, had assaulted a family member. They were advised Nelson was highly combative and had made threats toward law enforcement.

Nelson confronted the deputies directly, still armed with a machete, and then retreated into a barn on the same property when ordered to drop the weapon, authorities say. Deputies established a perimeter on the barn, and the HCSO Emergency Response Team (ERT) was activated.

Once on scene, ERT secured the perimeter and immediately began negotiating with Nelson, who reportedly responded with obscenities and threats. Due to unsuccessful negotiations, ERT attempted to force Nelson out of the barn before entering themselves, the post says. Nelson still refused to drop the machete, so authorities say less lethal use of force was utilized, ultimately disarming Nelson.

Nelson was treated by EMS on the scene, as standard practice. Nelson was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

Sheriff B.J. Fletcher states, “I’m extremely proud of how these deputies handled this dangerous situation, and nobody was injured. It highlighted that the training our deputies and Emergency Response Team undergo is efficient and effective.”

