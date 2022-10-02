Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Man accused of killing 22 older women goes on trial again

FILE - Accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir looks back during his retrial on April 25, 2022,...
FILE - Accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir looks back during his retrial on April 25, 2022, at Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas.(Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - A man who has been charged with killing 22 women in the Dallas area is set to go on trial in the death of an 87-year-old woman.

Billy Chemirmir’s capital murder trial in the death of Mary Brooks is scheduled to begin Monday in Dallas. If convicted, he faces a second sentence of life in prison without parole.

He was found guilty in April of capital murder in the death of an 81-year-old woman.

The charges against him grew in the years following his 2018 arrest, as police across the Dallas area reexamined the deaths of older people that had been considered natural.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Never give out banking information over the phone.
Longview police issue warning about scam text message
Two missing people found dead in Trinity County, two suspects in custody, sheriff says
Two missing people found dead in Trinity County, two suspects in custody, sheriff says
Agencies at scene of early Sunday morning multi-vehicle wreck in Smith County.
Agencies respond to early morning crash in Smith County
Longview ISD student detained for terroristic threat
9-year-old dies after crash on Highway 243 in Van Zandt County

Latest News

Workers in protective suits clean the contaminated beach at Newport Beach, Calif., on Oct. 6,...
Ruptured oil pipeline belonging to Texas company approved for repairs
"Voting is always important for your president, but voting locally is what we’re trying to get...
WebXtra: Call for Action East Texas holds voter awareness event
"Voting is always important for your president, but voting locally is what we’re trying to get...
WebXtra: Call for Action East Texas holds voter awareness event
Wichita Falls murder victim identified, suspect on the run
Wichita Falls murder victim identified, suspect at large