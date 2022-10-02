Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Amid crises, rural roots anchor Southern Baptists’ president

Pastor Bart Barber, president of the Southern Baptist Convention, preaches from the pulpit of...
Pastor Bart Barber, president of the Southern Baptist Convention, preaches from the pulpit of the First Baptist Church of Farmersville, Texas, on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.(AP Photo/Audrey Jackson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FARMERSVILLE, Texas (AP) - The new president of the Southern Baptist Convention is a staunchly conservative small-town preacher who touts biblical inerrancy, opposes women serving as pastors and supports abortion bans.

Bart Barber also says he wants to be a unifier, a healer and a reformer as the United States’ largest Protestant denomination reels from a major sex abuse crisis in which SBC leaders were found to have stonewalled victims for decades.

Barber, 52, is a highly educated historian and expert on SBC polity. But, he seems most at home on his Texas pastureland, communing with cows that he gives SBC-inspired names like Bully Graham, after the late Rev. Billy Graham.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

