Agencies respond to early morning crash in Smith County

Agencies at scene of early Sunday morning multi-vehicle wreck in Smith County.
Agencies at scene of early Sunday morning multi-vehicle wreck in Smith County.(KLTV)
By Victoria Lara and Colten Sneed
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Several agencies responded early Sunday morning to a multi-vehicle wreck along Highway 110 North and County Road 428 in Smith County.

Officials shut down both lanes of the highway around 4:30 AM. One car was totaled and in a ditch on the side of the northbound lane, while a second vehicle was badly damaged still in the roadway.

We’re working to learn the status of anyone inside the vehicles at the time of the wreck and what was the cause. Highway 110 has since reopened this morning.

