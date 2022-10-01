Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

WebXtra: Longview animal adoption center offers paintings by dogs

The dog paintings will be offered up for sale at Longview’s Artwalk, which will be held in downtown Thursday evening.
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Animal Control Supervisor Chris Kemper talks about a painting technique they’re using that allows dogs to paint on canvas without coming in contact with the paint.

The dog paintings will be offered up for sale at Longview’s Artwalk, which will be held in downtown Thursday evening Oct. 6. Proceeds benefit the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler and Charley Pride.
Son of country singer Charley Pride says agreement has been reached in will dispute
Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies
Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies
9-year-old dies after crash on Highway 243 in Van Zandt County
Canton man dies in single-vehicle crash on FM 1255
A family in Utah says a wedding venue is refusing to refund them after the groom died before...
Groom dies before wedding; venue refuses to refund bride, family says

Latest News

The dog paintings will be offered up for sale at Longview’s Artwalk, which will be held in...
WebXtra: Longview animal adoption center offers paintings by dogs
The Halfway Inn, also known as the Flournoy-Granberry House, was built around 1840 by Samuel...
Mark in Texas History: Halfway Inn represents 180 years of history
Trash For St. Judes
Wood County veteran raises funds for St. Jude Children’s Hospital
Trash For St. Judes
Wood County veteran raises funds for St. Jude Children’s Hospital