WebXtra: Longview animal adoption center offers paintings by dogs

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Animal Control Supervisor Chris Kemper talks about a painting technique they’re using that allows dogs to paint on canvas without coming in contact with the paint.

The dog paintings will be offered up for sale at Longview’s Artwalk, which will be held in downtown Thursday evening Oct. 6. Proceeds benefit the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center.

