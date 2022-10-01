Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Vehicle falls off Laredo expressway

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an accident that left one man in serious condition.

The accident happened on Saturday, Oct. 1 at around 5:45 a.m. when fire crews responded to the intersection of Grand Central Boulevard and Bob Bullock Loop.

When paramedics arrived, they found a crossover vehicle that had fallen off the expressway.

The car was found between both lanes.

A 37-year-old was found at the scene, he told paramedics that he had gotten out of the vehicle himself.

He was taken to Doctors Hospital in serious condition.

