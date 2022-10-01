Vehicle falls off Laredo expressway

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an accident that left one man in serious condition.

The accident happened on Saturday, Oct. 1 at around 5:45 a.m. when fire crews responded to the intersection of Grand Central Boulevard and Bob Bullock Loop.

When paramedics arrived, they found a crossover vehicle that had fallen off the expressway.

The car was found between both lanes.

A 37-year-old was found at the scene, he told paramedics that he had gotten out of the vehicle himself.

He was taken to Doctors Hospital in serious condition.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.