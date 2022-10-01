Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Trane to bring new furnace production line to Tyler

By Kristine Guevara
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Trane Technologies is bringing in the very first production line of furnaces to Tyler.

Trane Plant Manager Robert Rivers tells us the furnaces are usually made in New Jersey, but they experienced a labor shortage so Tyler stepped up to take on the line.

“We decided to put this furnace line in place just because there’s such a high demand for our products, furnaces being one of them. And with the new facility we have here, we have space to put it and it also makes us a more resilient company by having duplication of manufacturing in two different locations.” said Rivers.

The new line will also provide stability in employment levels as the high demand season for furnaces is opposite to the demand season for air conditioners.

“It’s more jobs right. So we are adding 65 new jobs with this furnace line alone. So it’s great for the local economy, it’s great for us here to utilize this space, and kind of built redundancy in our business,” Rivers said.

The Tyler plant made plans for this line about two months ago and is currently testing units and the new system right before the first production day next month.

“For people to have you know a furnace closer to them for them to be able to purchase and have in their homes quickly you know it’s an up it’s a good thing.” said Julia Edney, zone lead at Trane Technologies.

Trane Technologies has set October 17th as its first day of full production on the furnace line.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

