Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! I sure hope you enjoyed the absolutely lovely day we received today. Skies remained crystal clear and temperatures were quite pleasant in the lower to middle 80s. We’ll cool off quickly again this evening, so expect temperatures to drop down into the middle 60s by 9 PM. Another chilly start tomorrow in the lower 50s for most of East Texas, and thankfully plenty more sunshine to go around as well! Temperatures tomorrow will trend just slightly warmer in the middle 80s across most of the area, and our warming trend does not stop there. Throughout the first half of next week expect temperatures, both in the morning and afternoon, to trend about one to two degrees warmer each day, placing highs around 90 degrees by Thursday. Thankfully we won’t get too toasty before our next cold front begins to sink southward into ETX later Thursday afternoon. Don’t expect too significant of a cooldown, but afternoon highs will drop into the middle 80s for Friday and Saturday, which is right where we should be for this time of year. Unfortunately, this does look like yet another dry frontal passage which means our drought conditions are only going to get worse next week. Folks, please use extra caution whenever doing any outdoor burning.

