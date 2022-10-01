Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Sunny and dry conditions set for the next several days in East Texas.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! I sure hope you enjoyed the absolutely lovely day we received today. Skies remained crystal clear and temperatures were quite pleasant in the lower to middle 80s. We’ll cool off quickly again this evening, so expect temperatures to drop down into the middle 60s by 9 PM. Another chilly start tomorrow in the lower 50s for most of East Texas, and thankfully plenty more sunshine to go around as well! Temperatures tomorrow will trend just slightly warmer in the middle 80s across most of the area, and our warming trend does not stop there. Throughout the first half of next week expect temperatures, both in the morning and afternoon, to trend about one to two degrees warmer each day, placing highs around 90 degrees by Thursday. Thankfully we won’t get too toasty before our next cold front begins to sink southward into ETX later Thursday afternoon. Don’t expect too significant of a cooldown, but afternoon highs will drop into the middle 80s for Friday and Saturday, which is right where we should be for this time of year. Unfortunately, this does look like yet another dry frontal passage which means our drought conditions are only going to get worse next week. Folks, please use extra caution whenever doing any outdoor burning.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler and Charley Pride.
Son of country singer Charley Pride says agreement has been reached in will dispute
Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies
Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies
9-year-old dies after crash on Highway 243 in Van Zandt County
Canton man dies in single-vehicle crash on FM 1255
A family in Utah says a wedding venue is refusing to refund them after the groom died before...
Groom dies before wedding; venue refuses to refund bride, family says

Latest News

Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather Trivia 10-1-22
Saturday Weather Trivia
First Alert Weather
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 10-1-22
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips