Longview police issue warning about scam text message

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department has put out a warning for the public to beware of a text message asking for bank account information.

The text says there is unusual activity in an account, and it asks the recipient to make a call to clear up the problem. Police say they have received several complaints about the message and warn anyone who receives it not to make the call. They say never give out personal or bank information on the phone.

