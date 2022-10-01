Longview ISD student detained for terroristic threat
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview ISD student has been placed in the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center for making a terroristic threat.
According to Longview police, it happened at Judson Middle School on Tuesday. A school resource officer and Longview police detectives determined a student had made a threat, and the student was removed from school with a Directive to Apprehend signed by a judge.
The student was detained without incident.
Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.