Longview ISD student detained for terroristic threat

(Longview Police Department)
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview ISD student has been placed in the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center for making a terroristic threat.

According to Longview police, it happened at Judson Middle School on Tuesday. A school resource officer and Longview police detectives determined a student had made a threat, and the student was removed from school with a Directive to Apprehend signed by a judge.

The student was detained without incident.

