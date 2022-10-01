Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Jones Elementary students learn about Hispanic heritage through dance performance

“Cantos y cuentos” Tales and Tunes From Latin America was performed by Young Audiences Arts for Learning for Pre-K through first grade students. Music teacher H
By Kristine Guevara and Christian Terry
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, students at Tyler’s Jones Elementary school were audience to a special performance Friday morning.

“Cantos y cuentos” Tales and Tunes From Latin America was performed by Young Audiences Arts for Learning for Pre-K through first grade students.

Music teacher Hannah Rosser tells us the performance is important because it helps students learn to appreciate different cultures.

She said, ”Jones has a large Hispanic population themself along with a very diverse population and its important that they feel in touch with their culture and students that aren’t of that culture can grow to appreciate the culture of people that they sit in class with, with friends that they have.”

Rosser says this is one of several events at Jones Elementary that have been themed around Hispanic Heritage.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies
Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies
Tyler and Charley Pride.
Son of country singer Charley Pride says agreement has been reached in will dispute
The Texas Department of Public Safety said five people were killed in a shooting in the town of...
5 killed in Texas shooting, officials say
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
18-wheeler rollover
18-wheeler carrying 22K pounds of chocolate rolls over on I-20 exit ramp in Smith County

Latest News

East Texas Longhorn Association at the East Texas State Fair.
East Texas Longhorn Association members face challenging drought conditions
trane technologies new furnace line
Trane to bring new furnace production line to Tyler
Pre-K teacher Jana Slaughter assist students with petting the cow.
Andy Woods Elementary holds farm day for pre-k students
East Texas State Fair
East Texas Longhorn Association members face challenging drought conditions