Jones Elementary students learn about Hispanic heritage through dance performance

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, students at Tyler’s Jones Elementary school were audience to a special performance Friday morning.

“Cantos y cuentos” Tales and Tunes From Latin America was performed by Young Audiences Arts for Learning for Pre-K through first grade students.

Music teacher Hannah Rosser tells us the performance is important because it helps students learn to appreciate different cultures.

She said, ”Jones has a large Hispanic population themself along with a very diverse population and its important that they feel in touch with their culture and students that aren’t of that culture can grow to appreciate the culture of people that they sit in class with, with friends that they have.”

Rosser says this is one of several events at Jones Elementary that have been themed around Hispanic Heritage.

