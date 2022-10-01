Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
FAA looking for College Station community response on Amazon Drone delivery program

Submissions are needed before October 14, 2022.
Amazon Prime Air drone on display at Century Square.
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Federal Aviation Agency is looking for feedback from College Station residents regarding the Amazon Drone delivery location planned for the midtown area.

The FAA is looking to create an environmental assessment about the potential impact of their approval for the drone delivery program. College Station would be the second-ever location in the United States.

Amazon’s goal is to be up and running by the end of 2022. The College Station City Council approved a plan for rezoning that would make the location possible.

Amazon’s final step before opening the doors in the Brazos Valley is FAA approval.

If you’d like to submit feedback, email 9-FAA-Drone-Environmental@faa.gov with your comments or concerns. The FAA says it’s important to reference the Amazon Prime Air College Station Draft EA in the email subject line when sending comments.

Submissions are needed before Oct. 14, 2022. Be aware if you include any personally identifying information, the FAA says responses could be made public at any time.

