Active shooter apprehended in Seminole

The suspect is now in custody.
The suspect is now in custody.(MGN Online)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SEMINOLE, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Seminole Sentinel, on Saturday morning, local law enforcement in Seminole apprehended a shooting suspect in the vicinity of NW Ave I following shots fired in the St. James Catholic Church parking lot.

The arrest comes after a chase ensued through alleyways and streets in and near Seminole.

There are also unconfirmed reports of an injured officer.

This is a developing story, and details will follow.

The Fort Stockton Prowler Volleyball team released this statement on their Facebook page:

