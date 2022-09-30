WebXtra: Wood County veteran raises funds for St. Jude Children’s Hospital

ALBA, Texas (KLTV) - A recent arrival to East Texas, and Marine Corps veteran, is on a mission to help raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital in a very unique way.

Montana native Bob Sistok moved to Alba only three weeks ago and is already picking up trash along the roadways.

His motivation is twofold: keeping Texas roadways clean and raising money through his efforts. Every morning, Bob and his girlfriend go out to roadways and bag uptrash. In exchange, he wants Texans to donate to his efforts, which will then be donated to St. Jude.

Sistok got involved in the effort after visiting St. Jude years ago and seeing the work they do to help children who suffer life-threatening diseases.

He got TxDOT to donate 250 trash bags for the clean-up, and through donations by businesses and groups he has already raised around $3,000 towards his eventual goal of $50,000.

Sistok has personal reasons for wanting to help St. Jude.

