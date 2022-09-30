Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

WebXtra: Wood County veteran raises funds for St. Jude Children’s Hospital

A recent arrival to East Texas, and Marine Corps veteran, is on a mission to help raise money for St. Jude Children's Hospital in a very unique way.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBA, Texas (KLTV) - A recent arrival to East Texas, and Marine Corps veteran, is on a mission to help raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital in a very unique way.

Montana native Bob Sistok moved to Alba only three weeks ago and is already picking up trash along the roadways.

His motivation is twofold: keeping Texas roadways clean and raising money through his efforts. Every morning, Bob and his girlfriend go out to roadways and bag uptrash. In exchange, he wants Texans to donate to his efforts, which will then be donated to St. Jude.

Sistok got involved in the effort after visiting St. Jude years ago and seeing the work they do to help children who suffer life-threatening diseases.

He got TxDOT to donate 250 trash bags for the clean-up, and through donations by businesses and groups he has already raised around $3,000 towards his eventual goal of $50,000.

Sistok has personal reasons for wanting to help St. Jude.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies
Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies
The Texas Department of Public Safety said five people were killed in a shooting in the town of...
5 killed in Texas shooting, officials say
Tyler and Charley Pride.
Son of country singer Charley Pride says agreement has been reached in will dispute
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
18-wheeler rollover
18-wheeler carrying 22K pounds of chocolate rolls over on I-20 exit ramp in Smith County

Latest News

Montana native Bob Sistok moved to Alba only three weeks ago.
WebXtra: Wood County veteran raises funds for St. Jude Children’s Hospital
Nick Mayfield with Longview Main Street and Christina Cavazos with Arts!Longview
Longview nominated by Texas Downtown Association for President’s Award
Nick Mayfield with Longview Main Street and Christina Cavazos with Arts!Longview
WebXtra: Longview nominated by Texas Downtown Association for President's Award
Tyler’s sister city Jelenia Góra held an official signing ceremony in a historic theater to...
Tyler’s sister city cuts ties with Russian partner, signs agreements with Ukrainian cities