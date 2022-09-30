Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Overturned trailer blocks traffic in Kilgore

A City of Kilgore lift on a trailer turned over in a busy intersection blocking traffic for over two hours.
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A City of Kilgore lift on a trailer turned over in a busy intersection blocking traffic for over two hours. It happened at the corner of Kilgore Street and 259 in Kilgore.

According to Kilgore Fire Marshal Ryan Riley, when the driver of the truck made a left onto Highway 259, the trailer turned over at about 8:30 a.m. The intersection was blocked for over two hours as three wreckers worked to turn the trailer back on its wheels. The trailer hitch released, so the truck remained on its wheels, but the city’s only lift was damaged in the wreck.

They were able to hitch the trailer back to the truck and move it at about 11:15 a.m. TXDOT was on scene to repair some minor damage to the road.

The intersection is open now. There were no injuries in the wreck, and no other vehicles were involved.

