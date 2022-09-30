Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: East Texas Longhorn Association members face challenging drought conditions

The East Texas Longhorn Association is out at the livestock barn at the East Texas State Fair.
By Willie Downs
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Longhorn Association is out at the livestock barn at the East Texas State Fair. They say this year has been very challenging for them because of the drought conditions.

One member said she had to sell off longhorn from her herd because it was cost prohibitive to keep them. In addition, she said the cost of a bale of hay has skyrocketed — if it can be found for sale at all.

