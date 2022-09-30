Tyler’s sister city cuts ties with Russian partner, signs agreements with two cities in Ukraine

JELENIA GÓRA, Poland (KLTV/KTRE) - As Russia marks the annexation of territories in eastern Ukraine on Friday, Tyler’s sister city in Poland is making a bold statement about the war.

Jelenia Góra held an official signing ceremony in a historic theater to mark new partnerships with two cities in Ukraine.

Earlier in the year, Jelenia Góra severed its sister city relationship with Vladimir, Russia after the conflict broke out.

A delegation from the City of Tyler and the Tyler Sister Cities Organization are joining Jelenia Góra’s other international sister cities in Poland this week to celebrate friendship and deepen ties.

Following the signing of agreements with Ternopil and Rivne, Jelenia Góra mayor Jerzy Łużniak announced more of Tyler’s humanitarian relief fundraising would be used to purchase generators for these two cities in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian delegation presented Tyler Fire Chief David Coble and city engineer Darin Jennings with gifts, including fresh cut sunflowers, a national symbol of Ukraine.

Tyler Metropolitan Planning Organization manager Michael Howell presented the mayors of Ternopil and Rivne with a symbolic sunflower surrounded by Tyler roses.

The East Texas representatives have been in Jelenia Góra since Wednesday, working to deepen ties between the two cities by leveraging personal connections and mutual interests in the areas of tourism, economic development, and educational exchanges.

During an earlier meeting with Mayor Łużniak, he said the humanitarian crisis has brought the cities closer together. He also expressed an interest to visit Tyler next year.

Friday night, the Tyler delegation and Jelenia Gòra’s sister cities will take part in a Festival of Lights in the city center, demonstrating peace and cooperation.

Tyler Sister Cities Organization is still accepting donations to support humanitarian relief efforts in Jelenia Góra. To learn more, visit: https://tylersistercities.org/aid-for-ukraine/

