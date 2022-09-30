Sunny and nice again today!

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s a cool start with temperatures in the 40s and 50s this morning. Expect sunny skies again today with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds will be light today and tomorrow. A slow warming trend brings temperatures back to the mid 80s by early next week. Some places could even hit 90 degrees by the middle of next week. However, another cold front will be on the way by the end of next week and will once again pull in cooler air to the region.

Unfortunately, the dry weather pattern will continue with no rain for the next several days.

