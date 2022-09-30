Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Several South Carolina piers collapse from Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian caused a middle section of the Cherry Grove pier in North Myrtle Beach to collapse. (Source: LEANNE LONG)
By WMBF News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF/Gray News) – Several piers in South Carolina partially collapsed Friday as Hurricane Ian made landfall along the east coast.

The storm caused a middle section of the Cherry Grove Pier in North Myrtle Beach to collapse. It was just one of the many structures downed in the area from storm surge.

The Cherry Grove Pier is a landmark in the area. It was built in the early 1950s and was remodeled and lengthened in 1999 after Hurricane Floyd.

WMBF is also reporting parts of the Apache Pier and 2nd Avenue Pier collapsed as well.

Meanwhile, the Apache Pier is a well-known fishing pier in Myrtle Beach and boasted as being the east coast’s longest wooden pier.

Further south, part of the Pawleys Island Pier broke off and started floating away, according to the Pawleys Island Police Department.

“Tidal surge has lived up to the predictions,” the department said in a post on Twitter.

Ian’s maximum sustained winds were 85 mph when it came ashore and battered the state with damaging winds, heavy rain and life-threatening storm surge.

Pawleys Island Pier collapsed
Pawleys Island Pier collapsed(Source: Pawleys Island PD)

