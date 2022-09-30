Red Zone Forecast: Expect clear skies, calm winds for tonight’s game
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Clear skies and calm winds stick around for Friday night football. No rain in the forecast, but temperatures will cool quickly with temperatures falling into the lower to middle 60s by the time the final whistle blows. If you are someone who gets chilly easily then you might want to bring a hoodie or something with longer sleeves!
Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.