Panola County man indicted in shooting death

Pritchett was arrested in connection with the murder of Daniel E. White, Jr.
Pritchett was arrested in connection with the murder of Daniel E. White, Jr.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - A grand jury in Panola County has returned a murder indictment for a DeBerry man.

Terry Glenn Pritchett was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Oct. 8, 2021. The assault happened on Oct. 7, when he is accused of shooting Daniel Elbert White, Jr., according to the grand jury indictment.

He was released on Jan. 11, 2022 on a $25,000 surety bond, according to judicial records in Panola County.

Pritchett was booked in the jail again on Thursday on a grand Jury indictment for the murder of White on Oct. 7. He is being held on a $50,000 surety bond.

We have a call in to the Panola County sheriff for further details.

