Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Get ready for a chill in the air for our Friday Morning.
Clear skies at night... Plenty of Sunshine during the day. Cool Mornings / Mild Afternoons. No Rain.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Very Fall-Like Weather Continues here in East Texas today and it should continue through the upcoming weekend...warming up just a bit...but still very comfortable. A slow increase in temperatures is expected through the next 7 days, both in the morning and in the afternoon. No rain is likely through Thursday of next week...at least. A Northeast component in the wind will persist through Tuesday, so humidity values will remain fairly low, then a more southerly component in the wind will replace the NE wind starting on Wednesday, so humidity values are likely to begin increasing. Perfect High School Football Weather (The RED ZONE) is expected for tomorrow night with temperatures starting out in the mid-70s...falling into the 60s by the end of the contests. Get out there and root for your favorite team. The Weather should be Perfect. Have a great Thursday Night.

