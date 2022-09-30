Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Midland man sentenced to 25 years in prison after 7th DWI arrest

DWI Graphic
DWI Graphic(MGN)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County District Attorney, Laura Nodolf announced on Friday that Myles Trahan was sentenced to 25 years in prison after a trial by jury.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Trahan was stopped by Midland Police Department for driving erratically on Loop 250. Trahan refused to participate in field sobriety or breathalyzer tests but admitted he was highly intoxicated. Officers also found numerous bottles of alcohol in his car.

Later a warrant for a blood test was secured and the Texas Department of Public Safety determined his BAC to be .129.

Trahan’s seven other DWI’s come from cases in Midland, Ector, and El Paso counties as well as more out of state.

Trahan will not be available for parole until he’s served at least one-quarter of his sentence.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler and Charley Pride.
Son of country singer Charley Pride says agreement has been reached in will dispute
Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies
Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies
9-year-old dies after crash on Highway 243 in Van Zandt County
Canton man dies in single-vehicle crash on FM 1255
A family in Utah says a wedding venue is refusing to refund them after the groom died before...
Groom dies before wedding; venue refuses to refund bride, family says

Latest News

Saturday Weather Trivia 10-1-22
Saturday Weather Trivia
East Texas Longhorn Association at the East Texas State Fair.
East Texas Longhorn Association members face challenging drought conditions
Jones Elementary students learn about Hispanic heritage through dance performance
Jones Elementary students learn about Hispanic heritage through dance performance
trane technologies new furnace line
Trane to bring new furnace production line to Tyler
Pre-K teacher Jana Slaughter assist students with petting the cow.
Andy Woods Elementary holds farm day for pre-k students