Longview nominated by Texas Downtown Association for President’s Award

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Nick Mayfield with Longview Main Street and Christina Cavazos with Arts!Longview about the Texas Downtown Association nomination of Longview for their annual President’s Award. Longview is in the top three Texas cities in the running for the award, which can result in grants and funding for future downtown projects.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.