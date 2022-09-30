Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview nominated by Texas Downtown Association for President’s Award

KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Nick Mayfield with Longview Main Street and Christina Cavazos with Arts!Longview.
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Nick Mayfield with Longview Main Street and Christina Cavazos with Arts!Longview about the Texas Downtown Association nomination of Longview for their annual President’s Award. Longview is in the top three Texas cities in the running for the award, which can result in grants and funding for future downtown projects.

