Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

High-speed chase ends in three-vehicle crash, suspect arrested

Six people, including the suspect, were taken to the hospital
Prentiss Phillips, 33, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest
Prentiss Phillips, 33, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest(Brazos County Jail)
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says six people were taken to the hospital Thursday night following a three-vehicle crash in Bryan.

Authorities say they first received a call about a reckless driver in a Ford F150 around 8:30 p.m. A Brazos County deputy attempted to pull the truck over near FM 1179 and Coyote Run, but the driver refused to stop. An almost four mile high-speed chase ensued with the driver steering into oncoming traffic and running traffic lights.

The chase ended when the driver ran a red light and crashed into two vehicles at the Briarcrest Drive and E 29th Street intersection. The Ford rolled through the intersection and came to a stop in the oncoming lanes of traffic.

The suspect, 33-year-old Prentiss Phillips was taken to the hospital, cleared from the ER and booked at the Brazos County Jail.

Phillips was arrested for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest. Other charges may also be added.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies
Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies
The Texas Department of Public Safety said five people were killed in a shooting in the town of...
5 killed in Texas shooting, officials say
Tyler and Charley Pride.
Son of country singer Charley Pride says agreement has been reached in will dispute
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
18-wheeler rollover
18-wheeler carrying 22K pounds of chocolate rolls over on I-20 exit ramp in Smith County