Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Grilled jalapeno cheddar meatballs by Shalene McNeill with Texas Beef Council

Grilled jalapeno cheddar meatballs
Grilled jalapeno cheddar meatballs(Texas Beef Council)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Shalene McNeill with Texas Beef Council joins us today to share a great recipe from the website, beeflovingtexans.com, for some of the tastiest meatballs ever.

Grilled Jalapeño Cheddar Meatballs

Ingredients

● 2 lbs. Ground Beef

● 1/2 cup tortilla chips, crushed

● 3/4 cup milk

● 3 fresh jalapeños, seeded and finely diced

● 8 oz. block of cheddar cheese, finely diced

● 1 Tbsp. paprika

● 2 tsp. garlic powder

● 2 tsp. Kosher salt

Preparation

Step 1 Place the crushed tortilla chips in a large bowl, then add the milk and allow to soften the chips for about 10 minutes.

Step 2 After the mixture is soft and has absorbed all the milk, add the beef, jalapeño, cheese, paprika, garlic, and salt. Mix well to combine all ingredients, then scoop approximately ⅓ - ½ cup of the mixture and form a meatball, repeat until all the mixture has been formed into balls.

Step 3 Place the meatballs on a plate or tray and refrigerate them for 30 minutes to firm.

Step 4 Light a grill for two zone cooking. For charcoal: light coals and pile them all on one side, creating a hot and cool zone. For propane: light the very end burner on the left or right side, but no other burners. It’s recommended you place a piece of foil under the side without heat to catch any melting cheese for easy cleanup. The grill should be at MEDIUM temperature, about 350-375°F.

Step 5 Place the meatballs on the cool side of the grill (away from the coals or the lit burner) and close the grill lid. Grill for about 25-35 minutes, or until they reach 165°F internal temperature on a meat thermometer.

Step 6 Remove the meatballs from the grill and allow to cool slightly before serving.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies
Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies
The Texas Department of Public Safety said five people were killed in a shooting in the town of...
5 killed in Texas shooting, officials say
Tyler and Charley Pride.
Son of country singer Charley Pride says agreement has been reached in will dispute
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
18-wheeler rollover
18-wheeler carrying 22K pounds of chocolate rolls over on I-20 exit ramp in Smith County

Latest News

Kitchen Pickin'
Kitchen Pickin’: Lots of glasses and a French surprise
Mike Chubboy joined Mama Steph in the East Texas Kitchen
ETX Kitchen on ETX NOW: Oktoberfest with Brigitta’s
Kitchen Pickin'
Kitchen Pickin': Lots of glasses and a French surprise
ETK Part 2: Mike Chubboy from Brigitta's Hungarian Restaurant makes chicken jaeger schnitzel
ETK Part 2: Mike Chubboy from Brigitta's Hungarian Restaurant makes chicken jaeger schnitzel