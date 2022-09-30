Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! I am sure you noticed how pleasant and cool it was this morning as lows ranged in the upper 40s to lower 50s! This afternoon wasn’t too bad either, with highs ranging from the upper 70s into the lower 80s with sunny skies. Clear skies stick around for Friday night football, but we will cool off quickly into the middle 60s by 9 PM tonight, so if you get chilly easily you might want to wear longer sleeves. Beautiful weather is on tap for the weekend with cool mornings in the lower to middle 50s and pleasant highs in the middle 80s with mostly sunny skies. We remain sunny into next week as well, although temperatures will continue to gradually warm, placing highs in the mid to upper 80s by the middle of the next work week. Highs will sit close to 90 degrees on Thursday, but before we get too hot, our next cold front will arrive later in the day, dropping mornings back into the 50s and our afternoon highs in the lower to middle 80s for next Friday. Unfortunately, it does not look like there is any rain in the forecast for the next several days. Unless some gray and rainy days return soon, our drought conditions will likely quickly begin to turn for the worse. Please be very careful while doing any outdoor burning this weekend.

